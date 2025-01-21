StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

IHT opened at $2.52 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.21.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

