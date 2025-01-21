StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
IHT opened at $2.52 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.21.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
