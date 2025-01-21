StockNews.com Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to “Buy”

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 438,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

