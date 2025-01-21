StockNews.com Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to “Buy”

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 438,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.