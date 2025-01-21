Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $383.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.17. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $307.23 and a twelve month high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.