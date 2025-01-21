Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,630 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

