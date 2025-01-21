Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

