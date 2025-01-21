Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 546.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

