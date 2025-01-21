Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000.

BATS PSFF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

