Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. Northland Capmk upgraded Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

