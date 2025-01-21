Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.73 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

