Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile
