Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Takes $165,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
