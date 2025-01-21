Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 499,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,134,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

