Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Talphera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLPH

Talphera Trading Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera

NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,992,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.73% of Talphera as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talphera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.