Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TLPH
Talphera Trading Up 8.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,992,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.73% of Talphera as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla Cybertruck Discounts: What They Mean for the Stock Price
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Pack in Robotic Surgery Innovation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Transports Are Trending Higher: It’s a Golden Time to Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.