Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 147.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

