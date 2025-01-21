Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

