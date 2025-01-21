Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Target by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

