TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,804,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,632,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,456 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $10,814,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

