Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.56 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 60.66 ($0.75), with a volume of 163,274 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.59. The firm has a market cap of £179.07 million, a P/E ratio of 288.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 952.38%.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

