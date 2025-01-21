The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.04 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.26). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.26), with a volume of 27,991 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 898.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 977.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 402.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at The Biotech Growth Trust

In other news, insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 846 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,460 ($10,431.57). Also, insider Hamish Baillie bought 3,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £27,930 ($34,438.96). Insiders bought 6,222 shares of company stock worth $5,659,584 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

