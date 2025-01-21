The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 412,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
