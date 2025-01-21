The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $626.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.07 and a 12 month high of $627.00. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

