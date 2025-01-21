The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.68). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.75% from the stock’s current price.

The Mission Group Stock Up 1.6 %

TMG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,051. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at The Mission Group

In related news, insider Mark Lund bought 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,332.92). Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

