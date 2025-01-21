The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 903,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.



