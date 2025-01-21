Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 10,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 86,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

