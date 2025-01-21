Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.63 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $444.20 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,818,139,399 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

