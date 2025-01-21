Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $429.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average of $511.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

