Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.