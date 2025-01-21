Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 663,149 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,477 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

