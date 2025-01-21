Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 17,606 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

