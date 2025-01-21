Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 61 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,487,971,000 after buying an additional 93,743 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $757.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.99 and a 200-day moving average of $724.46. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $577.00 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.60.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

