Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.18 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $455.63 million and $33.18 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

