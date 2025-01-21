Tudor Financial Inc. Acquires 1,463 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

CSX opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

