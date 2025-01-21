Tudor Financial Inc. Acquires 3,982 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.