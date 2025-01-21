Tudor Financial Inc. Acquires 761 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

