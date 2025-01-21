Tudor Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

