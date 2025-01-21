Tudor Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.55 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.