Tudor Financial Inc. Invests $239,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

DE stock opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

