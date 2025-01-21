Twilio’s (TWLO) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 55.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 776,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.