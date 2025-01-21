Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $526.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.43 and its 200-day moving average is $525.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

