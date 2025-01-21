Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

