UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 22,544 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,524.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

