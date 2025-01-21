UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,381 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

