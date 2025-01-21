UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,750,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.