UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.32 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 67.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 169,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

