UMB Bank n.a. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.81 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

