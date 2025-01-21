UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

