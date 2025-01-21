Union Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,220,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

