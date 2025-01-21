Union Savings Bank Has $232,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Union Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $434.16 and a one year high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

