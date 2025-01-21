United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 22.89%.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

