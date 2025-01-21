United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 2.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $40,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $770.81 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.22 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

